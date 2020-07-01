Chris Paul to Produce Docu-Series on Struggles HBCUs Face in CBB Recruiting

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

NBA veteran Chris Paul is set to produce a docu-series about historically Black colleges and universities and the recruiting struggles for their basketball programs, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

According to Dade Hayes of Deadline, the series will follow schools over the course of the 2020-21 season as programs try to compete with bigger schools for top prospects. Paul had a chance to go to Winston-Salem State University, an HBCU, but instead chose to play for Wake Forest.

"There was an HBCU right in my back yard," Paul told Hayes. "For some reason, I just didn't really think of it. Today, kids' mindsets have changed. We hope that this show will keep that conversation going."

Though Paul didn't attend one himself, he has provided support to various HBCU programs in the past, including a $25,000 donation to Winston-Salem State, per Erik Horne of The Athletic.

"Everybody in my family went to HBCUs except for me," he said at All-Star weekend. "So I understand the importance of them. They don't always get the same funding that a lot of other schools get, so I'm trying to bring a lot of that knowledge to the forefront because it's education."

Paul's father went to WSSU while his brother began his basketball career at Hampton.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Though most top recruits end up choosing big-name schools in the ACC or other major conference like Paul did, 2023 elite prospect Mikey Williams recently indicated he's considering an HBCU.

"If there's anybody that is getting paid from me being at their school I'd want it to be my own people," Williams said, via Alex Seats of 247Sports. "It's all about timing and situation. I support the black community to the fullest and any way possible I can help I'm going to do so no matter what it is."

Paul believes the ongoing protests against racial injustice could help change the fortune for these schools.

"With the current racial awakening in our country prompting young athletes to look at where they play, he said. "It's now more important than ever to shine a light on HBCUs and showcase their value in sports and society."