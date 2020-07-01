Cubs Pitching Coach Tommy Hottovy Details Recovery from COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 30: Tommy Hottovy #46 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Minnesota Twins on June 30, 2012 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Royals 7-2. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said he "got crushed" by COVID-19. 

During an appearance on 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh Show, the 38-year-old Hottovy explained how he isn't in the high-risk category of people who are particularly susceptible to the effects of the coronavirus. However, he was briefly hospitalized and had to "do all the breathing treatments."

"The problem with [it] is on day eight through 14, it crushed me," he said. "It got into my lungs. I got the full what they call the COVID pneumonia, a viral pneumonia, shortness of breath, really trouble breathing, constant fevers."

Hottovy added that he ran a fever of 100-plus degrees for six straight days.

MLB is preparing to open the 2020 season on July 23 and 24, with the pandemic pushing back Opening Day from its original date of March 26.

Wednesday is the first day players are expected to report for a summer training camp ahead of the regular season. Many fans are raising questions about whether to resume sports with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the United States.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond and Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and starting pitcher Joe Ross are among those who have opted out of playing this year.

Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reported Desmond's Rockies teammate Charlie Blackmon tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

