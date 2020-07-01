Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez Title Fight Set for Sept. 19, Per Bob Arum

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Top Rank's Bob Arum announced Tuesday that Vasiliy Lomachenko will face Teofimo Lopez on Sept. 19 in a lightweight title unification bout.

According to ESPN's Ben Baby, Lomachenko and Lopez were originally scheduled to meet on May 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but the fight was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lomachenko is the WBO and WBA Lightweight champion, while Lopez holds the IBF Lightweight title.

There is still plenty that needs to be worked out regarding the fight, including where it will occur and whether fans will be able to attend.

Arum said the following about the rationale behind scheduling it now: "In talking with Lomachenko and Lopez, neither of them want an interim fight. So we would plan to do that in September, with or without an audience."

Per Baby, Arum hinted at Lomachenko vs. Lopez being a pay-per-view fight held in Las Vegas, although that isn't yet set in stone.

The 32-year-old Lomachenko is a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine who owns a professional record of 14-1 with 10 wins by way of knockout. Lomachenko has won 13 in a row, including victories over Anthony Crolla and Luke Campbell last year.

The Ring ranks Lomachenko as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world behind only Canelo Alvarez.

Lopez, 22, is a Brooklyn, New York, native of Honduran descent who stands at a perfect 15-0 with 12 wins by way of knockout. Like Lomachenko, Lopez is a former Olympian, as he represented Honduras at the 2016 Summer Games.

The biggest win of Lopez's career thus far came in December when he beat Richard Commey by second-round technical knockout to win the IBF Lightweight title.

Both Lomachenko and Lopez have been fairly dominant during their young professional careers, but they figure to be each other's toughest test thus far, and their bout has all the makings of a potential Fight of the Year candidate.