2020 NBA 2K League Results: Bucks Set Scoring Mark; Jazz, Wizards Fight for 2nd

Less than a month after the Raptors set an NBA 2K League record with 109 points on June 13, Bucks Gaming topped them with 110 on Tuesday.

Both record-setting performances came at the detriment of Celtics Crossover Gaming.

The only winless team in the NBA 2K League this season didn't find any better luck as Week 8 got underway

Celtics Crossover Gaming (0-10) became the first club to drop double digit series this year with a sweep at the hands of Bucks Gaming (5-4).

Things went much better for both Wizards District Gaming and Jazz Gaming, as each picked up victories to remain tied with Mavs Gaming for second place at 8-1 behind Raptors Uprising GC (11-0).

Here's how the action played out.

NBA 2K League Results

Magic Gaming def. 76ers GC: 61-86, 80-64, 80-62

Wizards District Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC: 74-50, 56-72, 78-54

Jazz Gaming def. Hawks Talon GC: 61-70, 78-58, 75-53

Bucks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming: 110-55, 78-64

Recap

The Bucks routed the Celtics in Game 1, scoring twice as many points as their opponents. Point guard Regg led the way for Milwaukee with 54 points, 10 assists and four steals, while small forward Arooks added 30 points himself and shooting guard Ty scored another 19. Squidris and Plondo combined for just seven points but added 21 rebounds and 13 assists to the effort.

Game 2 didn't go much better for Boston, but it wasn't as ugly as the first match of the series. Regg poured in another 43 points, yet Celtics guard oFab was able to keep pace with 43 after scoring just 26 points in Game 1.

76ers GC was able to at least steal Game 1 from the Magic on Tuesday but fell in Games 2 and 3 to drop to 1-8 on the year.

For the Magic (4-7), shooting guard Reizey continued to carry the team, scoring 27 in Game 1, 37 in Game 2 and 44 in the decisive final match.

The Jazz fell into a similar hole early on with the Hawks (3-5). Atlanta snuck away with Game 1 after going on a 22-9 run in the third quarter. It was too much for Utah to come back from, but the loss certainly shook the club, as the Jazz won each of the next two games by 20 points.

In both Games 2 and 3, Utah had four players score in double digits, with center Ria combining for 21 points and 24 rebounds over the final two contests.

For Washington, trouble didn't find it until Game 2. After defeating Cavs Legion (4-5) by 24 in the opener, Cleveland stormed back with a 16-point victory of its own as point guard Strainer caught fire and hit 17 of 24 from the field for 37 points and 11 assists.

It was the guard's best performance of the night, and it was followed by his worst. In Game 3, Strainer went 6-of-18 from the field for 17 points as the Wizards, led by JBM (26 points) had four players in double figures. In one of the most efficient performances of the night, center Dayfri posted 17 points and 17 rebounds with four blocks on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.