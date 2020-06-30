Chris Jones Says He 'Won't Play' If Chiefs Don't Meet Contract Request

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs may have a holdout situation on their hands.  

In response to an NFL Network report that the Chiefs don't see him as a player worth $20 million or more per season, star defensive lineman Chris Jones suggested Tuesday he might not play during the 2020 campaign if he doesn't get a contract extension:  

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

