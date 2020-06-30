Chris Jones Says He 'Won't Play' If Chiefs Don't Meet Contract Request

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs may have a holdout situation on their hands.

In response to an NFL Network report that the Chiefs don't see him as a player worth $20 million or more per season, star defensive lineman Chris Jones suggested Tuesday he might not play during the 2020 campaign if he doesn't get a contract extension:

