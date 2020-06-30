Dodgers' Kike Hernandez Wears Fake Pregnant Belly in Baby Announcement

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 1, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 24: Kike Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws to warm up prior to a Cactus League spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch on February 24, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez is carrying a little bit more weight than usual in the latest pictures posted to his Twitter account.

It should give L.A. fans reason to celebrate, not worry.

Hernandez announced he will become a father, donning a fake belly mold as his wife, actress Mariana Vicente, showed off the baby bump to their followers.

So, no, it's not a real-life version of the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger film Junior, but it is a welcomed announcement for Hernandez and his family.

Now, if he shows up at Dodgers training camp July 1 carrying some extra weight, that's a whole different issue.

Related

    A Baseball Trade 🚨

    A’s to send rookie infielder Jorge Mateo to Padres for PTBNL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A Baseball Trade 🚨

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Minor League Season Will Be Canceled

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2020 Minor League Season Will Be Canceled

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Andrew Toles ‘Needs Help’

    Family says Dodgers outfielder is homeless and hospitalized: ‘He really needs help before it’s too late’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Andrew Toles ‘Needs Help’

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Very Sad Update from Andrew Toles’ Family

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Very Sad Update from Andrew Toles’ Family

    Brook Smith
    via Dodgers Nation