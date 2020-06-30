Dodgers' Kike Hernandez Wears Fake Pregnant Belly in Baby Announcement

Dodgers' Kike Hernandez Wears Fake Pregnant Belly in Baby AnnouncementJuly 1, 2020
Ralph Freso/Getty Images
Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez is carrying a little bit more weight than usual in the latest pictures posted to his Twitter account.
It should give L.A. fans reason to celebrate, not worry.
Hernandez announced he will become a father, donning a fake belly mold as his wife, actress Mariana Vicente, showed off the baby bump to their followers.
So, no, it's not a real-life version of the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger film Junior, but it is a welcomed announcement for Hernandez and his family.
Now, if he shows up at Dodgers training camp July 1 carrying some extra weight, that's a whole different issue.
