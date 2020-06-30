Jermiah Braswell Arrest Video Shows Ex-Cardinals WR Pulled from Lake After Crash

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

TMZ Sports obtained video of former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jermiah Braswell's DUI arrest on Saturday, which shows him failing to pass field sobriety tests after crashing his car into Lake Erie.

The video shows Braswell being ordered out of his car by police in Put-In Bay, Ohio, and then struggling to make his way toward officers, though he insisted he was not under the influence. Braswell also mentioned the fact he was an NFL player to the officers.

The Cardinals released Braswell on Monday. He signed with the team in April as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State.

TMZ Sports reported witnesses saying Braswell was driving at "a very high rate of speed" before crashing. His blood alcohol content was reportedly above the Ohio legal limit of 0.08.

If convicted, Braswell will have to serve a three-game suspension if he signs with another NFL team.