PGA's Chad Campbell Tests Positive for COVID-19 Before Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA Tour announced Chad Campbell tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Campbell, who was the first alternate for the event, is the sixth PGA Tour player to test positive since play resumed this month.

"While the positive test result is unnerving, I am incredibly grateful to be asymptomatic and feel physically well and my thoughts are with anyone dealing with COVID, directly or indirectly," Campbell said in a statement. "I support the TOUR's protocol during this time and will be quarantining myself to protect others until I am well. I am looking forward to competing again once it is deemed safe for me to make my return."

