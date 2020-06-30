Vince McMahon Supported Big E, Kofi Kingston Taking Knee on WWE SmackDown

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE chairman Vince McMahon didn't stand in the way when Big E and Kofi Kingston proposed taking a knee during the June 12 edition of SmackDown.

Prior to a tag team match against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E and Kingston knelt and raised their right fists in the air. They also wore armbands to honor Shukri Abdi, Breonna Taylor and Tamla Horsford.

Big E addressed the gestures during an appearance on The Sports Bubble with Jensen Karp (h/t Wrestling Inc's Jason Ounpraseuth):

"So, we've done a few things, and I think we're going to continue to use some things like you mentioned, taking a knee, to bring attention to this movement on SmackDown. And the nice thing is, you know, we ran it by Vince McMahon, our boss, and he approved it. We got no pushback there.

"We got a lot of support from the company with the podcast and we can't typically put out video, not the whole video because of the way the contract is with our podcast, but they were so supportive with us putting up the whole conversation because we felt like it was important for people to listen to this hour plus, and to see it and to see our faces and see our expressions."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

