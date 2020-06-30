Report: Some NBA Staffs Uncomfortable About Restart amid COVID-19 Pandemic

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the NBA approaches its season restart in Orlando, several staff members around the league have indicated they might not be comfortable participating amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

Some of those concerned are in higher-risk groups, either due to age or underlying health issues.

General managers have reportedly told staffers they aren't under pressure to attend and can feel secure in their positions even if they don't attend.

