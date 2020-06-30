Jermiah Braswell Released by Cardinals After DUI Arrest

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals released rookie wide receiver Jermiah Braswell, Darren Urban of the team's website reported Tuesday.

WTVG in Toledo, Ohio, reported Sunday that police in Put-In-Bay, Ohio, arrested Braswell and charged him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Eyewitnesses said he had driven his Chevrolet Camaro off an embankment and into Lake Erie.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

