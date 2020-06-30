Jermiah Braswell Released by Cardinals After DUI Arrest

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 22: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Arizona Cardinals in a game between the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals released rookie wide receiver Jermiah Braswell, Darren Urban of the team's website reported Tuesday.

WTVG in Toledo, Ohio, reported Sunday that police in Put-In-Bay, Ohio, arrested Braswell and charged him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Eyewitnesses said he had driven his Chevrolet Camaro off an embankment and into Lake Erie.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

