Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Baseball informed minor league teams there will be no games played during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and for our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O'Conner said in a statement. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

The cancellation of the MiLB season had been expected for months. Several MLB teams reduced payment or outright stopped paying their minor league players when the MLB-mandated $400 weekly payment ended at the beginning of June.

With fan attendance barred in many areas across the country and minor league clubs lacking television licensing deals, there was no feasible financial way to put forward a season—especially when considering the potential health ramifications.

