Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

A statue outside the Joliet Slammers minor league baseball team's stadium, stands in silhouette Monday, April 6, 2020, in Joliet, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Major League Baseball informed minor league teams there will be no games played during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and for our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O'Conner said in a statement. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

The cancellation of the MiLB season had been expected for months. Several MLB teams reduced payment or outright stopped paying their minor league players when the MLB-mandated $400 weekly payment ended at the beginning of June. 

With fan attendance barred in many areas across the country and minor league clubs lacking television licensing deals, there was no feasible financial way to put forward a season—especially when considering the potential health ramifications.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Yankees 'Very Optimistic' Judge Will Be Ready Opening Day

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees 'Very Optimistic' Judge Will Be Ready Opening Day

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Andrew Toles ‘Needs Help’

    Family says Dodgers outfielder is homeless and hospitalized: ‘He really needs help before it’s too late’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Andrew Toles ‘Needs Help’

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY

    2020 Minor League Season Will Be Canceled

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2020 Minor League Season Will Be Canceled

    Jeff Todd
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Ian Desmond Sitting Out This Season

    Rockies outfielder posts on IG that baseball is 'failing' minorities

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ian Desmond Sitting Out This Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report