Spencer Torkelson Signs Tigers Contract; Reportedly Includes Record $8.4M Bonus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson during an NCAA college baseball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Three weeks after the Detroit Tigers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2020 MLB draft, Spencer Torkelson has signed with the team. 

Per MLB.com's Jim Callis, Torkelson's $8,415,300 signing bonus is the largest given to a drafted player since Major League Baseball implemented the bonus pool system in 2012. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

