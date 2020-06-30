Spencer Torkelson Signs Tigers Contract; Reportedly Includes Record $8.4M Bonus

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Three weeks after the Detroit Tigers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2020 MLB draft, Spencer Torkelson has signed with the team.

Per MLB.com's Jim Callis, Torkelson's $8,415,300 signing bonus is the largest given to a drafted player since Major League Baseball implemented the bonus pool system in 2012.

