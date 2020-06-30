Eagles' DeSean Jackson Honors Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor with Custom Cleats

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson showed off two pairs of cleats he had made to honor Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

"I stand on what's right," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Let's not get caught up in the false impulsive message behind #BLM We just want fair rights !! 400 plus years .... The time is now #ahmaudarbery #breonnataylor."

Earlier this month, Jackson honored George Floyd.

The killings of Arbery, Floyd and Taylor sparked nationwide protests and demonstrations demanding an end to police brutality, systemic racism and social inequality.

Arbery was killed in February while jogging around a Georgia neighborhood. Three men in two trucks attempted to corner Arbery, and he was shot three times during a physical struggle. The three men have been charged with murder.

Louisville, Kentucky, police shot and killed Taylor in her apartment in March. Authorities said they had knocked on Taylor's door to alert her to the fact they had a warrant to search her property as part of a narcotics investigation. Her family filed a wrongful death suit, alleging police didn't announce their presence prior to entering.

Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. A video showed one officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes during his arrest despite Floyd telling officers he couldn't breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers involved in the arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.