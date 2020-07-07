10 MLB Players with the Most to Lose in Shortened 2020 Season

0 of 10

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The 60-game 2020 MLB schedule is going to cost everyone something—most obviously, 102 regular-season contests.

Some players, however, could stand to lose a lot on the upcoming free-agent market.

The 2020-21 offseason won't be the best time for anyone to enter free agency. The lack of fans at games and the attending financial uncertainty will likely dampen contracts leaguewide.

However, a combination of factors including recent injury and/or performance⁠ means these 10 guys have the most to lose from the truncated campaign.