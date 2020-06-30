Video: Flyers Mascot Gritty Gets Makeover on 'Queer Eye' Special for Netflix

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 28: Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers entertains during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mascots from around Philadelphia were at the game to honor the 41st birthday of the Phillie Phanatic. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty got himself a makeover thanks to the Queer Eye team, although they didn't change too much of the fan favorite's look:

The Netflix show usually features makeovers for everyday people, including grooming, fashion and home changes.

The Fab Five didn't see much of an opportunity to change Gritty, appreciating his eyebrows for what they were, letting him wear his same Flyers jersey (after a few wardrobe changes) and allowing him to eat a cheesesteak for every meal.

He was at least able to get a new locker room set up and had a heart-to-heart conversation with the one who nominated him for the show: the Phillie Phanatic.

It seems Gritty has been keeping himself busy as he awaits the restart of the 2019-20 NHL season.

