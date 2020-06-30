Julian Edelman Pays Homage to Cam Newton While Welcoming QB to Patriots in Tweet

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman paid homage to his new quarterback in a unique way on social media Tuesday.

Edelman used the writing format that Cam Newton uses to write a welcome message to the 31-year-old on Twitter:

In case you aren't aware of Newton's formatting on social media, here's what he wrote on Sunday after his deal with the Patriots was reported:

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Newton agreed to a one-year, incentive-laden contract with the Patriots.

Newton will be attempting to rebuild his value after two injury-plagued seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The 2015 NFL MVP will also be tasked with replacing Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 years in New England.

If Newton can stay healthy, the Patriots should find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff race in 2020.