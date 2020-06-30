NHL Rumors: Latest Draft Buzz on Jack Quinn, Yaroslav Askarov, More

Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

The first phase of this year's NHL draft lottery is now complete. And while it's still not known which team will own the No. 1 overall pick, seven teams got clarity regarding when they'll first be on the clock at this year's event.

The Los Angeles Kings fared well in the lottery, as they landed the No. 2 pick. The Ottawa Senators own the Nos. 3 and 5 selections, while the Detroit Red Wings, who had the worst record in the NHL this season, fell to the No. 4 pick.

The seven teams that now know their draft position are the ones that won't be in action when the 2019-20 season resumes later this summer. With those teams locked in, it's a bit easier to project when certain prospects could be coming off the board this year.

Here's some of the latest buzz on several prospects who should be drafted in the first round.

Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa (OHL)

This past season with the Ottawa 67's, Jack Quinn showcased his elite scoring ability, taking big strides from the previous year. In 62 games, he tallied 89 points (52 goals and 37 assists), proving he should be an early selection in the 2020 NHL draft.

According to Corey Pronman of The Athletic, the interest in Quinn continued to grow during his latest season for Ottawa, making it unlikely he'd fall too low in the first round of the draft.

"Quinn's stock kept going up over the second half of the season, and he looks like a lock for the top 12," he wrote. "I've also heard his name suggested higher than No. 10 by some NHL scouts."

In his latest mock, Pronman projected Quinn to get drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 10. That's a fit that might make sense, as ESPN's Chris Peters recently noted they could prioritize "adding to their depth up front" by drafting a higher-end forward, which Quinn will be.

Currently, the Nos. 2-8 picks are set following the first phase of the lottery on Friday. If Quinn's stock stays high leading into the draft, it's possible he could be drafted near the end of that range based on Pronman's report.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (VHL)

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Yaroslav Askarov is the best goaltender in this year's draft class. It's possible he'll be the only one selected during the first round. But just how early might he come off the board?

In Pronman's mock, he has the 18-year-old going to the Minnesota Wild at No. 12. However, he's heard some buzz about the top goalie prospect getting selected earlier.

"NHL scouts think Askarov could go higher than this spot, but I think realistically the 10-15 range is roughly where he'll land," he wrote.

In 18 VHL games for SKA-Neva St. Petersburg this past season, Askarov had a 2.45 goals against average and .920 save percentage. It was another strong showing after the previous season in which he had a 2.37 goals against average and .921 save percentage in 31 games for SKA-Varyagi im. Morozova in the MHL.

One factor that could lead to the Russian getting drafted higher than the range Pronman projected could be if one of the teams looking to add a goaltender, such as the Wild, Blackhawks or New Jersey Devils, ends up with the No. 9 selection.

Of course, there's still plenty of time for teams to consider what to do with their draft picks, so things could change.

Dylan Holloway, C, Wisconsin

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Although Dylan Holloway didn't have a huge showing during his first college season at Wisconsin, he has the skills and speed to eventually be a solid NHL player. And if he continues to improve while playing again next season for the Badgers, it might not take long for him to get on NHL ice.

The 18-year-old tallied 17 points (eight goals and nine assists) in 35 games for Wisconsin this past season. Pronman projected him to get drafted by the Calgary Flames at No. 17, but he doesn't think the 6'1" center is likely to go much earlier than that based on what he's hearing from around the league.

"In discussions with scouts, my sense is Holloway is unlikely to go top 15; more toward No. 20 than the top half of the first round," he wrote. "I do think this range is roughly where you could see his name called."

If Holloway doesn't get drafted until the No. 20 overall pick or possibly later, then the team that selects him could be getting a steal if he reaches his full potential in years to come.