Odell Beckham Jr. Rejects Patriots Talk, Says Browns Have 'Unfinished Business'

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't going anywhere.

That's what he told Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Alex Wood and actor Bob Menery after they guessed OBJ would head to New England after Beckham's workout partner, quarterback Cam Newton, landed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Trade rumors and speculation have followed Beckham despite him being in Cleveland for all of one season.

Of note, Marc Malusis of WFAN reported in April that Cleveland and the Minnesota Vikings discussed a deal, and Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported in December that Beckham had told members of opposing teams that he wanted to leave the Browns.

Numerous sources have denied Browns trade talks, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, who said in April that Cleveland hadn't discussed moving him.

Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta even went on the record and told Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan that the rumors were "completely false" and "frustrating."

The news that Beckham is staying in Cleveland has now come from the man himself, however, as he looks to help the Browns make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.