NHL Confirms 26 Players Tested Positive for COVID-19 in June

NHL Confirms 26 Players Tested Positive for COVID-19 in JuneJune 29, 2020
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
The NHL announced Monday that a total of 26 players tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of June.
The full statement is below:
26 NHL Players Had COVID-19
League announces 15 more players have tested positive for coronavirus after reporting to training camp