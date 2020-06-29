Oklahoma State Reports 14 Positive COVID-19 Tests out of 110 Football Players

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Oklahoma State tested its 110 football players for COVID-19 and returned 14 positive tests, according to senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth.

He added that "only one student-athlete remains as an active case and is in quarantine."

Earlier in June, linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez revealed they had tested positive:

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to call into question whether a college football season will occur this fall, or if individual schools will choose to not participate. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt talked to Robert Allen of SI.com over the weekend and said he believed a football season would still take place:

"I agree with you that we need sports and I think we will have a football season. I've spoke to the commissioner of the Big 12 [Bob Bowlsby] and talked to the presidents at our two universities [Oklahoma and Oklahoma State] and I think we are doing everything from an Oklahoma perspective to do it, to get it going. But you also have all of the other colleges in other parts of the country that may not be as willing to do it. So, it is still a little bit up in the air."

The concern is that several states in June have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases. There is also the concern that a second wave of the pandemic could hit come the fall and winter.

To date, the U.S has seen 2.5 million positive cases of the coronavirus with 125,928 deaths, per CNN.com. And for now, sports around the globe are returning, including the NBA and MLB this summer. Football has yet to be impacted in a major way by the pandemic, and it remains to be seen if the sport will be at either the collegiate or professional level.