Oklahoma State Reports 14 Positive COVID-19 Tests out of 110 Football Players

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 29: The OSU logo is shown during the Texas Longhorns game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 29, 2005 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Longhorns defeated the Cowboys 47-28. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Oklahoma State tested its 110 football players for COVID-19 and returned 14 positive tests, according to senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth

He added that "only one student-athlete remains as an active case and is in quarantine."

Earlier in June, linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez revealed they had tested positive:

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to call into question whether a college football season will occur this fall, or if individual schools will choose to not participate. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt talked to Robert Allen of SI.com over the weekend and said he believed a football season would still take place:

"I agree with you that we need sports and I think we will have a football season. I've spoke to the commissioner of the Big 12 [Bob Bowlsby] and talked to the presidents at our two universities [Oklahoma and Oklahoma State] and I think we are doing everything from an Oklahoma perspective to do it, to get it going. But you also have all of the other colleges in other parts of the country that may not be as willing to do it. So, it is still a little bit up in the air."

The concern is that several states in June have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases. There is also the concern that a second wave of the pandemic could hit come the fall and winter. 

To date, the U.S has seen 2.5 million positive cases of the coronavirus with 125,928 deaths, per CNN.com. And for now, sports around the globe are returning, including the NBA and MLB this summer. Football has yet to be impacted in a major way by the pandemic, and it remains to be seen if the sport will be at either the collegiate or professional level. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    RB Regrets Playing at Iowa

    Former Hawkeyes standout Akrum Wadley outlines mistreatment: 'Playing for Iowa football was a living nightmare'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    RB Regrets Playing at Iowa

    Mark Emmert
    via Hawk Central

    Ranking the ACC's College Football Coaches for 2020

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the ACC's College Football Coaches for 2020

    AthlonSports.com
    via AthlonSports.com

    Most Absurd National Title Controversies in CFB History

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Most Absurd National Title Controversies in CFB History

    David M. Hale
    via ESPN.com

    Class of 2021 WR John Paul Richardson Puts OSU in Top 3 Schools

    Oklahoma State Football logo
    Oklahoma State Football

    Class of 2021 WR John Paul Richardson Puts OSU in Top 3 Schools

    Kyle Boone
    via Pistols Firing