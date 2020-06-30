NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Top Names Ahead of Tuesday's Deadline

Nick Wass/Associated Press

NBA teams don't have long to fill out rosters by utilizing the new transaction window ahead of the league reopening in Orlando, Florida.

The window shuts Tuesday night, which might explain why ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers and free-agent shooter JR Smith are nearing a deal.

Smith is one of a few big names who was a bit of a question mark. While recognizable, it wasn't known if Smith would even participate if teams reached out.

Elsewhere, the following players could pop up in headlines before the window closes.

Iman Shumpert

Shumpert has big name recognition even if he isn't a stat-sheet-stuffing presence.

That's why the 2011 first-round pick has had steady work in the league with a handful of teams, most recently stopping in Brooklyn with the Nets for 13 games in 2019-20.

He put up 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over an average of 18.5 minutes, but Shumpert again proved himself a stellar defender.

And those types of players can't go overlooked given the nature of the bubble and sprint to the postseason. A team like the Lakers just had a key defender in Avery Bradley opt out of the season restart. JR Smith isn't exactly the perfect replacement in this regard, but it wouldn't be a surprise to find out the Lakers were interested in Shumpert, either.

Some team is bound to find value in a strong rotational defensive presence. A reunion with the aforementioned Nets might make the most sense. Brooklyn just replaced Wilson Chandler's decision to opt out with Justin Anderson, per Wojnarowski, but the Nets might also have to compensate for the fact Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Prediction: Shumpert signs with the Nets

Jamal Crawford

is one of those wild-card names who may be mentioned in this sort of scenario.

Crawford might be 40 years old, but we're talking about a shoot-first guard whose last game in the NBA featured him putting up 50-plus points in Phoenix.

That was back in 2018-19, when Crawford played 64 games with the Suns, averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 assists over 18.9. This sort of resume, including the fact he's been the NBA Sixth Man of the Year three times is why it seemed like the Lakers might consider him.

After all, wicked scoring off the bench that keeps opposing teams' second units on their toes is a deadly thing to have in a quick sprint to the playoffs.

But with the Lakers looking at Smith, Crawford might make more sense for another potential contender like the Philadelphia 76ers. The Ben Simmons-led squad couldn't hurt to have a secondary rotation that features a shoot-first leader like Crawford playing with a savvy veteran like Al Horford under the basket for 15 or so minutes a night.

Crawford's resume would be nice to have off the bench in Orlando.

Prediction: Crawford signs with the 76ers

DeMarcus Cousins

There's not a bigger name on the free-agent market than DeMarcus Cousins, but there might not be a bigger question mark, either.

Cousins, 29, is on the mend from an ACL tear and might be a candidate to suit up for a team in Orlando. It would make sense if he didn't—but Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported the center's agent says he'd be open to a deal with a team.

And that would be quite the boon for almost any team off the bench. Cousins wouldn't put in a ton of minutes given his current circumstances, but he's still a guy with career averages of 21.1 points and 10.9 rebounds, never mind the command of the paint he provides on defense, which is at least somewhat summed up well by the 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Of course, the only real team that makes sense for Boogie is the Lakers. If he's coming back and risking suiting up while he recovers, it's surely going to be with LeBron James and Co. while going all out for a title.

It helps Boogie hasn't really left the Lakers as it is, which is something Ganguli mentioned, as he's still been a part of team group texts and was using the facilities even after the team waived him.

This feels like the only scenario where the NBA woos Boogie back to the court this year, and from a Lakers perspective, making it work could provide key depth that pushes them over the proverbial edge.