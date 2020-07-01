Full Preview and Predictions for Part One of AEW Fyter Fest Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling returns with a stacked card at Fyter Fest that includes four championship matches. Unlike last year, the event is split between two weeks starting on July 1 and concluding on July 8.



Three of the four title bouts take place during Part One of Fyter Fest, including the tag team, TNT and women's world championships. Expectations are high for a show that takes up two weeks, so let's see if the first portion can live up to the hype.

Here's the breakdown of every announced match at Fyter Fest's first week. You can watch on TNT at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 1.

Announced Matches (subject to change)

Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Best Friends (world tag team championship)

Cody vs. Jake Hager (TNT championship)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford (women's championship)

MJF and Wardlow vs. Jurassic Express

Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Best Friends (world tag team championship)

Reigning tag team champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page have successfully defended their titles five times since winning them last January, defeating the likes of SCU, the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks. After ending The Elite's feud with the Inner Circle at Double or Nothing in May, they've been caught in between the Young Bucks and FTR's impending rivalry on a couple occasions.

Meanwhile, Best Friends have won eight straight matches. They earned the right to be No. 1 contenders when they defeated Private Party at Double or Nothing and then successfully defended their title opportunity against Le Sex Gods three weeks ago.

Will Omega and Page continue their dominant reign or will we get new tag team champions for the first time since January?

Prediction: Omega/Page defeats Best Friends.

It seems like Omega and Page will remain involved in a feud with FTR and the Young Bucks. There's more to be done with them as champions and Best Friends won't be hurt by a loss here.

Cody vs. Jake Hager (TNT championship)

Since becoming the inaugural TNT champion at Double or Nothing, Cody decided he would be a fighting champion by putting the title on the line in an open challenge nearly every week on Dynamite. He's successfully defended the belt three times against Jungle Boy, Marq Quen and a debuting Ricky Starks respectively.

Fyter Fest will be the first time since March that Jake Hager will compete in singles competition after having his hands full working with the Inner Circle recently. Despite his absence in the division, he continued to keep tabs on Cody by watching his title defenses and even attacking him and Arn Anderson at one point. Things escalated during their press conference when Hager's wife threw water at Cody.

Prediction: Cody defeats Hager.

Cody is in prime position to be the TNT champion for a long time. Having him drop the title to someone who has barely competed in singles matches recently wouldn't make a ton of sense. Hager needs a couple more non-title rivalries to build him up before he's seen as a legitimate threat for a championship.

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford (women's championship)

After defeating Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing to become the women's champion, Hikaru Shida is now on a 12-match winning streak in singles competition dating back to last January. Despite facing Penelope Ford in two four-way matches and one tag team match before, they've never faced each other in a one-on-one singles bout.

Ford earned her title shot by pinning Shida in a tag team match three weeks ago. On the latest episode of Dynamite, the champion attacked Ford and even her fiancee Kip Sabian before the two women were eventually pulled apart.

Prediction: Shida defeats Ford.

The latter is going to be a staple of the women's division for a long time coming, but she hasn't yet established herself as enough of a contender to warrant stripping the title off a red-hot Shida.

MJF and Wardlow vs. Jurassic Express

The rivalry between these two teams goes back to Double or Nothing when MJF defeated Jungle Boy. Both young talents continued to confront each other over the following weeks, but Jungle Boy got the upper hand when he eliminated MJF and Wardlow in a battle royal for a shot at the TNT championship.

Wardlow turned his attention to Luchasaurus last week when they competed in a lumberjack match which saw Jungle Boy and MJF get involved. After Wardlow won, a tag team match between the two teams was announced for Fyter Fest.

Prediction: Jurassic Express defeat MJF and Wardlow.

The Salt of the Earth and Mr. Mayhem are establishing themselves as a dominant force with a good mix of in-ring savvy and brute strength. However, a loss as a first-time tag team doesn't really hurt them as much as it would benefit Jurassic Express.

MJF would still keep his undefeated singles record, Wardlow would still be perceived as a threat and the Jurassic Express build their resume with a statement win.

Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

Matt Hardy defeated Santana last week but was attacked by Ortiz post-match. The three have an extensive history as Hardy helped The Elite fend off the Inner Circle during the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing.

Private Party came to the aid of Hardy, so The Woken will be ringside in their corner at Fyter Fest.

Prediction: Santana and Ortiz defeat Private Party.

This is a toss-up as both teams would strongly benefit from a win over another established tag team, but Santana and Ortiz get the edge because there's still probably more to the storyline between Hardy and Inner Circle members. Private Party doing Hardy's job and defeating the tag team that battled with him over the past few months doesn't seem to be the course this rivalry goes down.