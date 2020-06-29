Kevin Durant, Degree to Donate $1M to Assist Youth Organizations Amid COVID-19

Kevin Durant, Degree to Donate $1M to Assist Youth Organizations Amid COVID-19June 29, 2020
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Degree announced a partnership to donate $1 million to youth organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The donations will support more than 100,000 children in the following eight cities as part of Degree's #KeepMoving campaign:
- Detroit: PeacePlayers
- New York: Kids in the Game, New Heights Youth Inc., Row NY
- Greater Washington, D.C.: Seat Pleasant Activity Center
- Chicago: Girls in the Game
- Los Angeles: Harlem Lacrosse LA
- Atlanta: L.E.A.D.
- New Orleans: Dancing Grounds
- Milwaukee: Milwaukee Kickers
Youth organizations have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 60 percent of local sports leaders saying their companies will lose at least 50 percent of their revenue in 2020, per Degree. The donations also focus on areas with Black and Brown children who "may not feel confident moving in their communities due to profiling stemming from systemic racism."
Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, participated in the All In Challenge and donated his NCAA Player of the Year trophy, tickets to a Nets game and a private dinner. The auction raised $100,000.
