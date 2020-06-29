Kevin Durant, Degree to Donate $1M to Assist Youth Organizations Amid COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Degree announced a partnership to donate $1 million to youth organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations will support more than 100,000 children in the following eight cities as part of Degree's #KeepMoving campaign:

  • Detroit: PeacePlayers
  • New York: Kids in the Game, New Heights Youth Inc., Row NY
  • Greater Washington, D.C.: Seat Pleasant Activity Center
  • Chicago: Girls in the Game
  • Los Angeles: Harlem Lacrosse LA
  • Atlanta: L.E.A.D.
  • New Orleans: Dancing Grounds
  • Milwaukee: Milwaukee Kickers

Youth organizations have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 60 percent of local sports leaders saying their companies will lose at least 50 percent of their revenue in 2020, per Degree. The donations also focus on areas with Black and Brown children who "may not feel confident moving in their communities due to profiling stemming from systemic racism."

Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, participated in the All In Challenge and donated his NCAA Player of the Year trophy, tickets to a Nets game and a private dinner. The auction raised $100,000.

