Grizzlies' Ja Morant Apologizes for Retweeting F--k Cops Jersey Photo

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant apologized Sunday for sharing a controversial image on social media:

The original post, which has since been deleted, featured an image of Morant with his No. 12 jersey edited to read "F--k 12," which has become a common message of disdain for the police. The "12" refers to narcotics officers.

According to TMZ Sports, Morant posted the image on Twitter with the caption, "want dat on my jersey fr."

The 20-year-old clarified his message Sunday, stating in part:

"My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors. ... There have been too many Black lives taken by police that could have been prevented. You may see me as just a basketball player and I may lose fans for taking a stand, but I won't stay silent."

Morant is one of several NBA players who have used their platform to speak out on social issues over the past month following the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.

The Murray State product sent a letter to a judge in Kentucky requesting the removal of a Confederate statue near his former university:

Morant has become a star in the NBA after being taken with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft. The guard enters the league's restarted season with averages of 17.6 points and 6.9 assists per game, making him a favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award.