2020 NBA Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects

The 2020 NBA Draft isn't scheduled to take place until October 16, and the draft lottery isn't even scheduled until August 25. However, this doesn't mean that teams aren't already heavily invested in their pre-draft prep.

Under normal circumstances, the draft would have taken place on June 25. This means that the pre-draft process for most NBA decision-makers started long ago. Interestingly, though, there is still no consensus top choice nor a clear view of which prospects teams are zeroing in on.

This is partially due to a lack of in=person interviews to this point and partially due to the absence of a "sure thing" in this draft class. Because of the uncertainty, teams may be just as willing to trade out of a lottery selection as they are to win one.

"With no consensus regarding who the best prospects are, dropping out of the top three appears less costly this year," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote. "Several NBA executives have told me they would welcome it because of the question marks surrounding the top talents and the cost savings the rookie scale would provide."

No one should be surprised if there's a fair bit of movement at the top of Round 1. How might the first round unfold? We'll take an updated look here,

2020 NBA Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

4. Golden State Warriors: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. Charlotte Hornets: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF, USC

8. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

10. Phoenix Suns: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

14. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

22. Philadelphia 76rs (from OKC): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

26. Boston Celtics: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

27. New York Knicks (from LAC): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

28. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Grant Riller, PG, Charleston

*Records and a spin of Tankathon's Lottery Simulator used to determine draft order.

While there isn't a true consensus top prospect, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards seems to be trending toward being the closest thing. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported early this month that the Golden State Warriors would likely take Edwards if they earn and keep the No. 1 pick.

Golden State is not the only team high on Edwards.

"Lot of teams that I've spoken with, they don't have LaMelo No. 1," Chad Ford said on his NBA Big Board podcast (h/t HoopsHype). "Edwards is the guy that is often the other guy that you hear at No. 1. His range was exactly the same as LaMelo's. I heard him as high as one. Never heard him lower than five."

Here, the Minnesota Timberwolves land the No. 1 pick, and they pull the trigger on Edwards. As a rookie, he could be a primary ball-handler for the second-team unit and/or moved to the wing to play alongside point guard D'Angelo Russell.

2. New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

While the athletic upside of Edwards may have him above Ball on many draft boards, Lonzo's younger brother is still going to have suitors on draft day. Ball has plenty of upside in his own right and has impressed decision-makers with his mentality.

"Scouts I talk to have been encouraged by LaMelo's maturity," The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski wrote. "He still has a lot of developing to do as a player, but I haven't heard teams express the kind of concern about inviting the circus to town with him that many did when Lonzo was coming in."

If Ball—along with his outspoken father, LaVar Ball—isn't going to be a distraction, then his high-profile personality may actually be beneficial to the New York Knicks. New York has long struggled to put an exciting product on the court, but adding Ball could help reverse the trend.

A starting lineup that includes Ball and RJ Barrett would be intriguing and would carry the potential to be quite dangerous offensively.

3. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

While there this draft class is short on "safe" prospects, Dayton's Obi Toppin isn't far from being one.

"At 22, Toppin is older than most of his counterparts so he might be close to his ceiling. But what's important: how his high motor and highlight-reel dunking translate at the next level," Jeff Zillgitt, Scott Gleeson and Mark Medina wrote for USA Today in a joint mock.

Their mock also has Topping going third overall, only to the Timberwolves.

In Chicago, Toppin would quickly become an offensive centerpiece. His ability to both penetrate the interior and pop shots from beyond the arc would add some versatility to an offense that is largely Zach Lavine and then everyone else.

While Dayton isn't exactly known as an NBA factory, don't be shocked if this former Flyer ends up in the lottery range.