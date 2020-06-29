LeBron James 'Honored' to Receive 2020 BET Sportsman of the Year Award

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the eighth time, LeBron James is BET's Sportsman of the Year.

James tweeted he was "honored" after winning the award at Sunday's virtual ceremony, beating out Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham and Steph Curry.

LeBron has been nominated a record 17 times, and his eight wins are double the amount of any other player since the honor was introduced in 2001. An NBA player has been honored every year except 2011, which went to Michael Vick.

James was in the midst of leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference before the coronavirus pandemic halted the NBA season in March. The NBA is set to resume in Orlando, Florida, in late July, with James' Lakers tabbed as favorites to win the NBA championship.

If he manages to add a fourth ring to his collection, LeBron may be accepting a ninth BET award in 2021.

