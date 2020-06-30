Ranking Mike Tyson's Greatest Moments

0 of 10

Wanna start a good boxing argument?

Wade into a pool of fight fans and suggest one of two things about Mike Tyson:

1) He was the greatest heavyweight of all time; or

2) He was never as good as what was suggested.

Then stand back and wait for the punches, some verbal and some not, to fly.

But regardless of where you reside on the Tyson spectrum, it's impossible to say the former two-time champion wasn't one of the signature fighters of his era—particularly the late 1980s—and that his run of eye-blink knockouts isn't among the most memorable in the long, colorful history of the sport.

The man known as "Iron Mike" turns 54 today, which prompted the powers-that-be at Bleacher Report to commission a virtual celebration by ranking his greatest moments from 10 to 1.

They're not in chronological order, so we apologize in advance for any spoiler concerns from one slide to the next, and we encourage you to chime in with a comment to let us know where we got it right, or wrong.

Blow out the candles, on with the party...