NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Mike Miller's Knicks Future, LaMelo Ball

In a typical year, the NBA draft would have already occurred and the offseason would be in full swing. That's not the case in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019-20 NBA season is getting ready to resume in late July, so all the typical offseason activities won't take place until October and beyond. For the eight teams that won't be playing when the season resumes in Orlando, Florida, there is plenty of time to ponder what moves they should make to better their organizations.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the offseason and the draft.

What's Next for Miller After Interim Head-Coaching Stint?

Earlier this season, Mike Miller got his first taste of what it's like to be an NBA head coach when he served in the role for the New York Knicks on an interim basis. After previously working as their assistant coach, Miller led the Knicks to a 17-27 record.

New York is undergoing a search to find its next head coach, and Miller is on the shortlist. But even if he doesn't end up beating out the other candidates (many of whom have more experience) for the job, there's a chance he could stay with the team, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

"People in the organization would like to see Miller offered an assistant's job or another role with the Knicks next year if he isn't brought back as head coach," Begley said in a recent video.

Before getting promoted to interim head coach, Miller was in his first season as an assistant for New York. He previously served as the head coach of the Westchester Knicks from 2015-19, winning the NBA G League Coach of the Year award in 2018.

Begley also said there's a chance a few of the other head-coaching candidates could end up in different roles as well: "The Knicks will look at a lot of the coaches they're bringing in for interviews, particularly these assistants, as potential assistant coaches on the next staff if they don't decide to hire those guys as head coaches."

New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, so whoever gets the gig will be tasked with ending the NBA's third-longest active postseason drought.

Scouts Encouraged by Ball's Maturity

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is likely to be a top-three pick in this year's NBA draft, and there's a chance he could be taken with the No. 1 overall selection.

It's clear that the 18-year-old point guard, a younger brother of the New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball, is a talented prospect with a lot of impressive skills. But those aren't the only things scouts have been raving about regarding Ball, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

"Scouts I talk to have been encouraged by LaMelo's maturity," Krawczynski wrote. "He still has a lot of developing to do as a player, but I haven't heard teams express the kind of concern about inviting the circus to town with him that many did when Lonzo was coming in."

When Lonzo Ball was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, there was a lot of pre-draft hype and buzz coming from his father, LaVar Ball, who pushed for the Lakers to draft his eldest son. So even though his father has made some recent proclamations about LaMelo, perhaps teams aren't as concerned about possible distractions.

Like his older brother LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball didn't play college basketball. Instead, he spent a year in the NBL in Oceania, playing for the Illawarra Hawks. Although he was limited to 13 games because of a foot injury, he impressed while he was on the court, averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

If Ball continues to improve upon entering the NBA, there's a chance he could develop into one of the league's top players.