LaVar Ball: LaMelo a Bad Fit with Warriors Because of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

LaVar Ball watches the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 123-113. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LaVar Ball is back in the news. 

The father off LaMelo Ball—considered one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA draft class—said on the Say Less with Kaz podcast that he doesn't want to see the Golden State Warriors, who will have a top-five pick, draft his son due to the presence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (h/t Josh Schrock of NBC Sports):

"That's the part I don't like about Golden State. They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain't no follower. He don't need to do what they do, let them do they thing.

"There's a reason you are looking at my son. He's talented and can play the game. It ain't that hard. Guy is open, and you pass it to them. You open and you been working on your shot? Shoot the ball. It's fast-paced, it's good. But don't be like Melo got to his turn and wait for two or three years to go by and learn from the veterans. Ain't about that. Can you play or not?

"And when you special, how do you coach somebody special? You just enjoy it, and they special because of the things they do. Enjoy it. Let him do what he does."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

