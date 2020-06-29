Predicting the Next WWE Stars to Jump Ship to AEW

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling has been more civil than what we saw between WWE and WCW in the '90s, but that doesn't mean poaching won't take place.

As AEW builds up its own stars, WWE management has to be keeping an eye on everyone to see who might be worth recruiting in the future, and the same goes for AEW brass looking at WWE talents.

The advantage Tony Khan and company have over WWE is being the new kid on the block. The organization was started by wrestlers for wrestlers, so there isn't as much drama and baggage to deal with as there is for a WWE Superstar.

So far, the only notable names who have left WWE for AEW are Jon Moxley, Brodie Lee, Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who used to be known in WWE as Dean Ambrose, Luke Harper, Tye Dillinger, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder respectively. Matt Hardy joined them under the same name in March 18.

AEW also has former WWE stars Pac, Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Cody, Billy Gunn, Chris Jericho, Trent, Jake Hager and Lance Archer along with a few people who were in the developmental system and some legends in non-wrestling roles like Jake Roberts, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson.

While AEW has focused on building up a lot of non-WWE veterans like MJF, The Lucha Bros and Britt Baker, there are certain current WWE Superstars who would likely be offered a contract as soon as they were available. Let's look at some of the most likely WWE stars who will jump to AEW at some point.