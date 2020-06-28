NASCAR at Pocono 2020 Results: Denny Hamlin Secures 4th Win of Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 28: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, races Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It took a bit longer than expected due to a rain and lightning delay, but Denny Hamlin emerged victorious at the Pocono 350 on Sunday.   

Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick for the win, beating him by three seconds. Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five. 

                      

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

