Dodgers' Juan Idrogo, Reza Aleaziz Among 4 Suspended for Drug Policy Violations

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2020

A Los Angeles Dodgers hat with a postseason logo on it is seen atop a glove in the dugout during practice for the upcoming NLDS playoff baseball series against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015, in Los Angeles. Their NLDS best of five playoff series begins Friday, Oct. 9, at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Four minor league players have been suspended by Major League Baseball for violating the Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, according to Kyle Glaser of Baseball America

Those players are as follows:

  • Cincinnati Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez: 80 games for testing positive for Stanozolol.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Reza Aleaziz: 50 games for testing positive for Amphetamine.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Juan Idrogo: 72 games for testing positive for gw501516.
  • Minnesota Twins second baseman Jose Rosario: 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Gutierrez, 24, spent last season in Triple-A for the Louisville Bats, going 6-11 with a 6.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 137 innings. He is considered the No. 15 prospect in Cincinnati's farm system by MLB.com

He has been invited to the Reds' big league camp in each of the past two seasons. 

Aleaziz, 24, finished 2019 4-0 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 30.1 innings between the Rookie and Class-A Advanced levels. 

Idrogo, 17, was an international signing by the Dodgers in 2019. Neither Aleaziz nor Idrogo is considered a top-30 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system by MLB.com. 

Rosario, 29, went 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 47.2 innings for the New Britain Bees of the Independent League in the 2019 season. He is not considered a top-30 prospect in Minnesota's farm system. 

