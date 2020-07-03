The Biggest Potential Flaw Every MLB Team Must Improve During 2020 Trade Season

0 of 24

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

This year's 60-game MLB slate is a sprint rather than a marathon. The trade deadline is Aug. 31, only about five weeks after Opening Day on July 23.

That means it's not too early to examine a potential flaw every team could improve via trade (minus seven obvious rebuilders).

Some teams' flaws are less glaring than others. Injuries and unexpected twists will inevitably change the calculus. But as things stand now, here's a weakness each club should address before September arrives.