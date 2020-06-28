NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney 'Wouldn't Mind' Signing Cowboys or Saints Contract

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

As he continues to remain unsigned, three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney has two teams atop his list of preferred landing spots.

According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline (via Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports Northwest), Clowney "wouldn't mind ending up" with the Dallas Cowboys or New Orleans Saints.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

