NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney 'Wouldn't Mind' Signing Cowboys or Saints Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to taking on the New Orleans Saints during their game at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

As he continues to remain unsigned, three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney has two teams atop his list of preferred landing spots.

According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline (via Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports Northwest), Clowney "wouldn't mind ending up" with the Dallas Cowboys or New Orleans Saints.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

