Rovell: Mike Tyson Cost Himself Equivalent of $100M by Biting Holyfield's Ear

Mike Tyson might have missed out on the modern-day equivalent of a nine-figure sum during his rematch with Evander Holyfield in June 1997.

Tyson was disqualified after the third round for biting Holyfield's ear.

On the 23rd anniversary of the bout, Action Network's Darren Rovell estimated the disqualification and its subsequent fallout cost Iron Mike around $100 million or more.

Tyson had to forfeit $3 million from his $30 million purse and received an 18-month ban. Rovell's projection comes from the money the Hall of Famer could've pulled in from two marquee fights.

While it's impossible to verify that number, Tyson possessed the kind of drawing power few others in boxing did. Even in 2002, when Tyson was well past his prime, he and Lennox Lewis combined to garner 1.95 million pay-per-view buys for their long-awaited encounter. That meant just under $107 million in PPV revenue alone.

Forbes estimated Tyson's career earnings to be as high as $685 million.