Belmont Park Barn Quarantined After Suspected Case of Equine Herpesvirus

A rider works out a horse just after sunrise at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
One of the barns at Belmont Park has been quarantined because of a suspected case of equine herpesvirus 1.

Per Newsday's Andrew Gross, the New York Racing Association and New York State Gaming Commission put barn 37 "under a precautionary quarantine" after a suspected case of the disease involved four-year-old colt Freudnme.

Gross added that NYRA said the horse "exhibited fever and neurological symptoms on Saturday morning and immediately began veterinary treatments."

There are 37 horses in the barn, including Freudnme. "NYRA reported none of the other 36 horses in the barn have developed fever or exhibited symptoms thus far," Gross wrote.

It's unclear how long the quarantine will last, as the incubation period is 24 hours to one week, per Gross.

After last Saturday's running of the Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park is holding races every weekend through July 12. None of the horses under quarantine will be allowed to take part in races or train with other horses for the time being.

