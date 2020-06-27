NASCAR Sunday Tripleheader to Include Trucks, Xfinity, Cup Series Races

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

Dark clouds hover over the spotters for the drivers as the NASCAR Cup Series auto race gets under way at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

NASCAR has scheduled a tripleheader for Sunday at Pocono Raceway. 

Due to inclement weather at the Pennsylvania-based track on Saturday, NASCAR announced (via the Associated Press) races for the Truck Series, National Series and Cup Series will be held tomorrow. 

NASCAR noted this will be the first time in its history that three National Series races will take place in a single day at the same track. 

Before rain washed out the Truck Series race on Saturday, NASCAR was planning to hold two events on each day this weekend. 

Now, the Truck Series event has been moved to Sunday with the previously scheduled Xfinity and Cup Series races. The Truck Series will kick off the day's races at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Xfinity Series at 12:30 p.m. and Cup Series at 4 p.m. 

Saturday's Cup Series race was delayed due to weather, but it was able to start around 4:50 p.m. local time. 

According to the Associated Press, the starting grid for Sunday's Cup Series event will be determined by inverting the lead-lap finishers from the Pocono Organics 325. 

Since resuming the 2020 season on May 17, NASCAR has completed nine Cup Series races, with Saturday's being the 10th. 

