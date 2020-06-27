CC Sabathia: Tom Brady, Barry Bonds, Jordan, Ali on Sports Mount Rushmore

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 27, 2020

San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds watches his ball fly over the right field wall after hitting his 73rd record breaking homerun of the season off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dennis Springer during the first inning 07 October 2001. Bonds surpassed Mark McGwire's 70 season homerun mark. AFP PHOTO/Monica M. DAVEY (Photo by MONICA DAVEY / AFP) (Photo credit should read MONICA DAVEY/AFP via Getty Images)
MONICA DAVEY/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia has shared the field with a number of generation-defining athletes. From Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez to Ken Griffey Jr. and Jim Thome.

Yet none of those players made it into Sabathia's top four sports figures of all time.

Speaking with ESPN's Jordan Schultz, Sabathia named Barry Bonds, Michael Jordan, Muhammed Ali and Tom Brady to his sports Mount Rushmore.

"I'm a huge Barry Bonds fan," Sabathia said. "And I think he's one of the best players ever. So I would have to put him on there."

It's hard to deny Jordan, Ali and Brady belong on the list, yet Bonds' inclusion is likely to be divisive given his history with performance-enhancing drugs.

Even still, Bonds is MLB's all-time home run leader with 762. Others may have cases as better players than Bonds, but few put up the slugging numbers Bonds did—regardless of how he got there.

