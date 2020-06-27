CC Sabathia: Tom Brady, Barry Bonds, Jordan, Ali on Sports Mount Rushmore

MONICA DAVEY/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia has shared the field with a number of generation-defining athletes. From Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez to Ken Griffey Jr. and Jim Thome.

Yet none of those players made it into Sabathia's top four sports figures of all time.

Speaking with ESPN's Jordan Schultz, Sabathia named Barry Bonds, Michael Jordan, Muhammed Ali and Tom Brady to his sports Mount Rushmore.

"I'm a huge Barry Bonds fan," Sabathia said. "And I think he's one of the best players ever. So I would have to put him on there."

It's hard to deny Jordan, Ali and Brady belong on the list, yet Bonds' inclusion is likely to be divisive given his history with performance-enhancing drugs.

Even still, Bonds is MLB's all-time home run leader with 762. Others may have cases as better players than Bonds, but few put up the slugging numbers Bonds did—regardless of how he got there.