NASCAR at Pocono 2020 Results: Kevin Harvick Tops Denny Hamlin at Organics 325

Kevin Harvick has finally broken through at Pocono Raceway.

The 19-year NASCAR veteran took the checkered flag at the Pocono Organics 325 on Saturday after starting ninth, notching his first victory at the track in 39 tries. He'd previously finished second on four occasions.

"We weren't where we needed to be to start the race," Harvick said. "... Came back and made some great strategy calls. ... That's great to finally check Pocono off the list."

The 44-year-old will have a chance to make it two wins at the track in two days with the Pocono 350 set for Sunday. Harvick will start the race in 20th position with NASCAR inverting the top 20 finishers for tomorrow's lineup. That means Ryan Preece will start on the pole in less than 24 hours.

Here's a look at the final standings for the Pocono Organics 325.

NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 Results

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Aric Almirola

4. Christopher Bell

5. Kyle Busch

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Clint Bowyer

8. Michael McDowell

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Chris Buescher

Notables: 21. Jimmie Johnson, 22. Bubba Wallace, 36. Joey Logano

Cup Series Standings

1. Kevin Harvick, 490 points

2. Joey Logano, 467 points

3. Ryan Blaney, 465 points

4. Chase Elliott, 458 points

5. Brad Keselowski, 441 points

Highlights

The final 12 laps came down to a two-man race between Harvick and Hamlin, but Harvick's car seemed to have a bit better handling in the final stretch than Hamlin's. Harvick was able to fend him off by taking advantage of the open road ahead of him and using the width of the track to stop Hamlin from getting a strong draft.

Yet they were hardly the two drivers who seemed destined to pull off a victory in the early goings.

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola controlled the first two stages of the race.

Logano took Stage 1 with Almirola finishing second before the two swapped positions to finish Stage 2.

Pole sitter Almirola would finish third after leading the most laps on the day. Despite Saturday doubling as his best finish at the raceway, there's still a ways to go for the 36-year-old.

"We opted to score a lot of points, and that probably hurt us on strategy a little bit," Almirola said post-race on the broadcast.

Logano, meanwhile, was forced to drop back with seven laps to go after taking damage to the front left side of his car, putting a disappointing end on an otherwise triumphant performance.

The final laps provided as much excitement at the front of the pack as the middle did with a battle over the 20th spot taking place as drivers looked to lock up the pole for Sunday's race.

Joining Preece on the top line will be Austin Dillon. Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Cole Custer will make up the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively.