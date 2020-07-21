Astros' Jose Altuve Exits Exhibition vs. Royals After Suffering Leg Injury

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is considered day-to-day after leaving Tuesday's MLB Summer Camp exhibition with a left leg contusion, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Altuve was removed from the game after being injured during a play at home plate in the top of the fourth inning, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Altuve was 2-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch prior to exiting the contest.

The 30-year-old hit a career-high 31 home runs with 74 RBI and a .298 batting average en route to leading the Astros to the 2019 American League pennant. He also added a .903 OPS.

Altuve is a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, three-time AL batting champion and one-time Gold Glove winner. He won the 2017 American League MVP after hitting an MLB-leading .346 with 24 home runs and 81 RBI. Houston won the World Series that year.

Altuve has largely been injury-free during his nine-year career, but he's had two injured-list stints in the past two years.

Right knee discomfort placed him on the injured list for the first time in his career in July 2018. He underwent surgery after the season to repair a patella avulsion fracture.

A left hamstring strain forced him to miss 35 games in 2019.

It's possible Houston manager Dusty Baker opted to play things conservatively with Altuve, given the apparent injury occurred in an exhibition. If Altuve does wind up having to miss time, though, Aledmys Diaz could be among the candidates to fill in at second base.

Diaz, who has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Astros, made the All-Star Game during his rookie year in 2016 with the Redbirds.

The 29-year-old joined the Astros when the Jays traded him in November 2018. Diaz played 69 games for the Astros in 2019 with nine homers, 40 RBI, a .271 batting average and .823 OPS. He also played second base for 25 games in Altuve's absence.

Diaz's performance will be of greater importance this year with the 2020 MLB season just 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a four-month delay in the campaign.

Houston will open its 2020 campaign Friday night at home against the Seattle Mariners.