Report: Courtney Lee Wants to Join Mavs in Orlando Despite Season-Ending Injury

Despite being unable to play because of a calf injury, Courtney Lee hopes to be part of the Dallas Mavericks' travel party heading to Orlando, Florida, for the restart of the NBA season.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Lee "is a popular veteran in the Dallas locker room" and told the team this week he "is eager to join them" at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Stein noted the Mavericks have enough spots out of the maximum 37 available that teams are allowed to bring, even with their pending addition of Trey Burke.

Stein reported on June 22 that Lee had surgery on his calf to repair an injury he suffered during the season hiatus.

The Mavs didn't specify in their announcement how long Lee would be unavailable but noted he wouldn't take part in organized workouts that will start July 1.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Willie Cauley-Stein opted out of the season restart since he and his partner are expecting a baby in July. Charania also reported Burke will sign with the team for the remainder of this season.

Lee was in his first full campaign with the Mavericks. He was acquired from the New York Knicks on Jan. 31, 2019, as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal. The 34-year-old only played in 10 of Dallas' first 50 games but started six of the final 14 games before the season was suspended.

In 24 games during the 2019-20 campaign, Lee averaged 4.5 points and shot 44.7 percent from three-point range.

The Mavericks (40-27) will begin the season restart as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They haven't clinched a playoff berth but are seven games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth spot with eight regular-season games scheduled.