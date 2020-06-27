Report: Jarrell Miller Tests Positive for PEDs, Pulled from Jerry Forrest Fight

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller has reportedly been pulled from a July 9 fight against Jerry Forrest after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic reported the news Saturday.

Miller, who owns a 23-0-1 record with 20 knockouts, was scheduled to face WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Anthony Joshua last June. He was removed from that card after he failed a test for performance-enhancing substances.

He issued an apology on social media (via BBC Sport) last April.

"I messed up," Miller said. "There were a lot of ways to handle the situation; I handled it wrongly, and I'm paying a price for it. I messed up a big opportunity, and I'm hurting on the inside. My heart is bleeding right now—I hurt my family, my friends, my team, my supporters.

"But I'm owning up to it. I'm going to deal with it. I'm going to correct it. I'm going to come back better, and I'm humbled by the experience."

He was replaced in the title fight by Andy Ruiz Jr., who upset Joshua to win the championships. Joshua won the rematch in December to regain the belts.

Miller's last bout was a November 2018 knockout of Bogdan Dinu.

Last week, Forrest (26-3; 20 KOs) said he wasn't concerned whether Miller was clean.

"Look, I want it all. I work hard, I do it the right way, I'm a man," he said, per Michael Woods of Bad Left Hook. "Even (if Miller was to use banned supplements) I'll still beat the heck out of him. He want to be the villain. Just know truth wins. I'm the one that's going to shake up the world. Just wait, it's going to be Ali, then me."

It's unclear if the fight will be rescheduled.