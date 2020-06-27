Ezekiel Elliott's Lawyer: Alleged Dog Attack Victim Was Trespassing on Property

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott's attorney said Friday that the woman who is suing the Dallas Cowboys running back after allegedly getting attacked by his three dogs in March did not have permission to be on Elliott's property.

Frank Salzano provided TMZ Sports with the following statement:

"The plaintiff was unauthorized to be on the premises the day of the incident and either willfully disregarded and/or negligently ignored her employer's policy which required Elliott to be notified in advance of any visits. We look forward to further establishing the plaintiff's contributory negligence during the course of this matter."

The woman suing Elliott said she had been hired to clean Elliott's pool. The NFL star's Rottweiler allegedly bit her forearm while his two bulldogs bit her legs when she entered the backyard of Elliott's Frisco, Texas, home on March 11.

The woman said she went to the emergency room and required surgery on her arm. She is reportedly suing Elliott for an amount greater than $200,000, but less than $1 million.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, the woman's attorneys said she attempted to settle out of court with Elliott but didn't receive a response: "Our client has been out of work since the incident happened in March and the attack has scarred her for life—both physically and mentally. Our client attempted to resolve this matter out of court, providing a description of what happened and pictures of her injuries, but Elliott didn’t bother to respond."

The 24-year-old Elliott is arguably the best running back in football, as he has rushed for 5,405 yards and 40 touchdowns in four NFL seasons. He was named a Pro Bowler for the third time last season and finished with 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, plus 54 receptions for 420 yards and two additional scores.

After holding out during the preseason, Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Cowboys in September.