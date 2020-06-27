Report: Eliminated NBA Teams 'Significantly Support' Secondary Campus to Train

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The majority of the eight NBA teams that didn't qualify for the league's restart reportedly have "significant support" for the idea of a second campus for training and televised games.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday a final decision likely won't be made until the 2019-20 season resumes at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida. Those games, featuring 22 of the NBA's 30 organizations, are tentatively scheduled to tip off July 30.

The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks are the eight teams that won't take part.

Atlanta, Cleveland and Detroit have been among the most vocal teams trying to set up a return-to-play plan for the remaining teams, while league officials mentioned Las Vegas and Houston as possible hosts for a secondary campus, per Amick.

The Knicks were less certain in their participation should the idea receive a green light since their roster features several potential free agents, who may opt out of such a plan, according to Amick.

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told The Athletic she wasn't sure whether another campus would be plausible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"But I am very concerned and frankly, my concern aside, our players, our teams are very concerned about any—in terms of play that doesn't have the same guarantees of safety and health that we've provided for the teams in Orlando," she said. "So yeah, never say never, but there's a standard."

If a plan isn't formulated, it would created an extended layoff for those teams. The 2019-20 campaign was halted March 11 because of the pandemic, and next season isn't scheduled to begin until Dec. 1.