Ranking the Best WWE Championship Reigns of the Last Decade

Credit: WWE.com

Since 1963, the WWE Championship has been the promotion's crown jewel, with 52 men having held the prestigious prize in that time. From Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock, almost every megastar in the company's illustrious history has won the title.

From WWE's increased amount of programming to how they've been handled on the whole, most of its active championships haven't felt nearly as special in the past decade as they once did, including the world title. It has changed hands more than 40 times and has bounced back and forth between Raw and SmackDown on multiple occasions during two brand extensions.

After the World Heavyweight Championship was introduced in 2002 and existed alongside the WWE Championship until their unification in 2013, there was a recent period when the WWE title felt like the promotion's most prominent prize. The creation of the Universal Championship in 2016 gave wrestlers another top title to vie for but also caused the WWE Championship to drop in value considerably.

All in all, the WWE Championship has launched the careers of countless competitors and has been defended in many marquee matches. Some champions earned their places in the record books with the remarkable reigns they had, while others are better off forgotten.

This list will look at the best WWE champions of the past decade and rank them based on how long they were in possession of the belt for, overall match quality, character development and the compelling storylines they were involved in, among other factors.