Jason Day Plays Travelers Championship 3rd Round by Himself After COVID-19 Test

Jason Day played the third round of the Travelers Championship by himself Saturday after taking a COVID-19 test earlier in the day.

According to ESPN's Nick Pietruszkiewicz, Day had requested a test. He was supposed to tee off at 8:09 a.m. ET alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello and Roger Sloan at TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, but he was moved back to 9:15 a.m. to allow more time for the results to come in.

The PGA Tour announced that Day's test came back negative, so he was allowed to continue play.

Day, 32, began the round well off the pace set by 36-hole leader Phil Mickelson, as he was nine shots off the lead at four-under.

The PGA Tour has been hit hard this week by the coronavirus, as seven golfers withdrew from the Travelers Championship. Both Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19, while the caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell also tested positive.

Three others (Bud Cauley, Chase Koepka and Webb Simpson) withdrew for precautionary reasons.

The PGA Tour has tested its players, caddies and staff members regularly since the return of golf a few weeks ago. Had Day tested positive for COVID-19, he would have been pulled from the course and removed from the tournament.

Instead, the one-time PGA Championship winner will attempt to make some headway and win his first official PGA Tour event since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, although he has a ton of work to do in order to get in contention.

