Ranking the Most Stacked MLB Teams Since 2000

ROBERTO BOREA/Associated Press

Key Hitters: Jason Giambi, Miguel Tejada, Eric Chavez, Jermaine Dye, Johnny Damon

In the 1990s, multiple players from the same team often at least 31 home runs with at least 113 RBI. Heck, the Rockies had four players do it in 1996.

In the past two decades, though, the 2001 Oakland A's were the only team to have at least three such players in the same year.

In his age-30 season, Jason Giambi was both the elder statesman in the A's lineup and the most noteworthy slugger of that bunch. Giambi was the AL MVP in 2000, but he was better in 2001, batting .342 with 38 home runs, 120 RBI and AL-best marks of 47 doubles and 129 walks. He finished just eight vote points behind Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki (289 to 281) for what would have been his second consecutive MVP honor.

The A's also had the 2002 AL MVP in Miguel Tejada, who racked up 31 home runs and 113 RBI in 2001. And not only did Eric Chavez supply 32 home runs and 114 RBI at the dish, but he also won the first of his six consecutive Gold Gloves at third base.

It was quite the trio, and it became one heck of a quartet when the A's acquired Jermaine Dye from Kansas City a few days before the July 31 trade deadline. Dye batted .297/.366/.547 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI over those final two-plus months. That put him on a 162-game pace of 35 home runs and 157 RBI.

Key Pitchers: Mark Mulder, Tim Hudson, Barry Zito, Cory Lidle, Jason Isringhausen

The A's had a lot of pop in the lineup, but the young pitching staff was their strong suit.

Mark Mulder, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito combined for 56 of Oakland's 102 wins. All three logged at least 214 innings and posted a sub-3.50 ERA, even though each entered that campaign 25 years old or younger and with either one or two years of MLB experience.

Hudson almost won the AL Cy Young in 2000, so his success was hardly a surprise. But Mulder had a 5.44 ERA as a rookie in 2000, and Zito had only pitched in 14 games before 2001. Neither of those 23-year-old lefties was expected to pitch multiple shutouts that season, but they did. And Cory Lidle picked a fine time to have the best season of his career, going 13-6 with a 3.59 ERA as Oakland's fourth starter.

Thus, the A's had four starters with at least 13 wins and an ERA of 3.60 or better—and a solid closer in Jason Isringhausen. According to my independent research, in the past 30 years, the only other teams in that club are the 1997 and 1998 Atlanta Braves (Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Denny Neagle both years) and the 2014 Washington Nationals (Stephen Strasburg, Jordan Zimmermann, Doug Fister and Tanner Roark).

Result: 102-60 record; Lost in ALDS

A lot of people have forgotten about this team because the A's finished 14 games behind the Mariners in the AL West and subsequently lost in the first round of the postseason. But they basically broke even against the M's (9-10 record in 19 head-to-head battles), and they were on the verge of sweeping the eventual World Series champion New York Yankees out of the ALDS until Derek Jeter's iconic assist on Jeremy Giambi in Game 3 swung all the momentum to New York.