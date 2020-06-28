NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Jamal Crawford, Market's Underrated Names

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

It's all eyes on the NBA as the league inches toward its restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida.

While 22 teams will convene and re-ignite the sprint to the postseason, the biggest current topic is the unique transaction window opened afforded to teams by the NBA.

With some players taking a pass on the restart and teams just generally needing to round out depth for a potential postseason push, plenty of names have come up on the speculation market as things kick back into gear.

Here's a look at three underrated names who could end up playing a big depth role in the playoffs.

Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford is one of those players who probably wasn't going to hear his name called until as late as possible during a normal season.

Crawford, now 40 years old, hasn't played since the 2018-19 season when he got in 64 games at 18.9 minutes per clip with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the floor.

While Crawford hasn't been a team-carrying presence consistently lately, we're talking about a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, netting the award as recently as 2016. He's also a heavyweight on some all-time lists like ranking eighth all-time in made threes. And even over a ho-hum campaign in 2018-19, he had an occurrence of dropping 51 points on an opponent.

Crawford screams "Lakers" in a way most don't. The Los Angeles Lakers need the help after finding out Avery Bradley will sit out the restart. And while other options like J.R. Smith exist, Crawford's resume is built for times like these and contender-needy teams like the Lakers.

Having one of the best modern sixth-men in history would be a dream for the Lakers and it'd put him in the driver's seat for a potential title.

Prediction: Crawford signs with the Lakers

Isaiah Thomas

It feels like only a matter of time before Isaiah Thomas pops back up again.

After bouncing around with three different teams over two seasons starting in 2017, Thomas landed in Washington for 40 games earlier this season and averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists over an average of 23.1 minutes.

Not exactly numbers in line with his career averages of 18.1 points and 5.0 assists, but he's still got plenty of value to playoff-hopeful teams needing depth that won't feature him heavily in a starting rotation.

This isn't the same Thomas who played the hero in Boston years ago—but he doesn't seem to mind the idea of a reunion there...or anywhere:

Boston isn't the worst idea for Thomas, who spent time there from 2014-17 with some unforgettable moments. Those Celtics have a lot of names on the backcourt depth chart, but "names" was an apt description with Brad Wanamaker, for example, putting up a ho-hum 6.6 points and 2.5 assists off the bench this season.

Thomas is a good story plus offers massive experience and the potential outbursts behind Kemba Walker and others.

Prediction: Thomas signs with the Celtics

Darren Collison

Given the vibes of 2020 so far, a Darren Collison return wouldn't be too shocking.

Collison, 32, announced in February he won't return to the NBA after last appearing in the 2018-19 season. But with backcourt help such a high need as teams head to the bubble, teams surely wouldn't mind reaching out to such an explosive depth option.

The last time Collison laced up he put in an average of 28.2 minutes over 76 games with the Indiana Pacers, tallying 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor.

Translating that to a backup role to boost a contender paints a pretty picture for all parties. When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in February that Collison retired, he noted a team like the Los Angeles Clippers had an interest but the veteran said the "timing isn’t right for him."

Now might be a good time to revisit the idea with it unknown whether Lou Williams will return to the rotation and the Clippers boasting little in the way of backcourt depth behind starters otherwise.

Prediction: Collison signs with the Clippers