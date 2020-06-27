Report: Rangers Employees 'Terrified' for Safety After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Multiple Texas Rangers employees tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and some team employees are "terrified" for their safety, per remarks one person made to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"We are terrified for our safety. Terrified to share COVID-19, unknowingly, with an older employee, a pregnant coworker or anyone else who may have some sort of underlying condition. We all knew it would come to this. It was only a matter of time."

The Rangers and the rest of Major League Baseball is set to play a 60-game regular season beginning in late July. The season was delayed for four months by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas will begin playing in brand-new Globe Life Field this year.

