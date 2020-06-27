Report: Rangers Employees 'Terrified' for Safety After Positive COVID-19 Tests

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: An aerial drone view of Globe Life Park, the former home of the Texas Rangers MLB team, on April 01, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers were scheduled to move into the new Globe Life Field but the opening of the new facility was been postponed after Major League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 season in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Multiple Texas Rangers employees tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and some team employees are "terrified" for their safety, per remarks one person made to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"We are terrified for our safety. Terrified to share COVID-19, unknowingly, with an older employee, a pregnant coworker or anyone else who may have some sort of underlying condition. We all knew it would come to this. It was only a matter of time."

The Rangers and the rest of Major League Baseball is set to play a 60-game regular season beginning in late July. The season was delayed for four months by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas will begin playing in brand-new Globe Life Field this year.

                                                                 

